7 Foods For Stronger Bones

Bone is a rigid organ protecting the internal organs, producing red and white blood cells, storing minerals, and providing support for the body. It is full of calcium that helps make our bones strong and flexible. As we age, the calcium level from our body reduces, and our bone gets weak. It is not only applicable to older people but also for everyone at all phases of their life. That is the reason why doctors always recommend to add calcium-rich foods in our diets.
Our body is better able to absorb calcium from food than it can from supplements. It is hence necessary to include calcium-rich foods in our diet, and limit those that deplete calcium, and get enough magnesium and vitamins D and K to help calcium do its job.
Calcium proves to be an essential mineral to help build our bones healthier. Almost every cell from the body utilizes calcium in some way, including muscles and all systems. Our body uses calcium to make our bones and teeth healthier and give them the strength to perform their activities smoothly.
Foods For Strong Bone Health
1. Yogurt- Yogurt is known to be one of the best source of naturally occurring calcium. Dairy based, fat-free and low-fat yogurts provide between 30% and 45% of daily value calcium.
2. Egg yolks- Egg yolks help to improve the bone health too. Just one large egg yolk provides about 22 mgs of calcium and 37 units of vitamin D. In addition, eating egg white, helps you get about 6 grams of protein from each large egg.
3. Mushroom- Mushrooms create vitamin D when they're in the sun. Mushrooms which are a good source of vitamin D when eaten before the "best-before" date, helps provide higher levels of vitamin D2 than most foods. Mushrooms are the only non-animal, unfortified source of vitamin D.
4. Nuts- Dry fruits and nuts are other excellent sources of calcium and vitamin D. Daily exposure to sunlight is essential for good bone health. The human body can produce vitamin D only in the sunlight, and that is needed to keep the bones healthy. Growing kids, old people, and pregnant women, those who stay indoors mostly must take extra care of their bone health.
5. Spinach- It is recommended not to skip out on the greens, especially the spinach. One cup of cooked spinach contains 25 percent of the daily recommended dose of calcium. It also contains plenty of fiber, iron and vitamin A. One can also make a fruit smoothie and add handful of fresh spinach.
6. Salmon and Tuna- Salmon are not only good for the heart, but also good for the bones. Three ounces of sockeye salmon is said to contain more than full daily dose of vitamin D. Tuna is another great source of vitamin D, although it doesn’t contain quite as much as salmon.
7. Cheese- Cheese is another addition to the foods which are rich in calcium. It proves to be is a good source of calcium and proteins. The body absorbs calcium from dairy products faster than any plant sources, so it is recommended to add more dairy products in your diet.1.
