7 Foods For Stronger Bones

1. Yogurt- Yogurt is known to be one of the best source of naturally occurring calcium. Dairy based, fat-free and low-fat yogurts provide between 30% and 45% of daily value calcium.

2. Egg yolks- Egg yolks help to improve the bone health too. Just one large egg yolk provides about 22 mgs of calcium and 37 units of vitamin D. In addition, eating egg white, helps you get about 6 grams of protein from each large egg.

3. Mushroom- Mushrooms create vitamin D when they're in the sun. Mushrooms which are a good source of vitamin D when eaten before the "best-before" date, helps provide higher levels of vitamin D2 than most foods. Mushrooms are the only non-animal, unfortified source of vitamin D.

4. Nuts- Dry fruits and nuts are other excellent sources of calcium and vitamin D. Daily exposure to sunlight is essential for good bone health. The human body can produce vitamin D only in the sunlight, and that is needed to keep the bones healthy. Growing kids, old people, and pregnant women, those who stay indoors mostly must take extra care of their bone health.