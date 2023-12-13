7 Health Benefits Of Cashew Nuts

Cashews are kidney-shaped seeds sourced from the cashew tree a tropical tree native to Brazil but is now cultivated in various warm climates across the world. Raw cashews are widely sold, but they are truly not safe to eat, as they contain a substance known as urushiol, found in poison ivy. Urushiol is toxic, and contact with it can trigger a skin reaction in some people. Cashew kernels are cooked in processing to remove this toxic liquid, and the final product is sold as “raw”.

Although they are commonly referred to as tree nuts, and nutritionally are comparable to them, cashews are seeds. They are rich in nutrients and beneficial plant compounds and are an easy addition to many dishes. Like most nuts, cashews also help to improve your overall health. They are linked to benefits like weight loss, improved blood sugar control, and a healthier heart.