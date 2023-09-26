5 Benefits Of Eating Cheese

Cheese is a standard accompaniment to popular foods like burgers, pizza, Mexican dishes, salads, and sandwiches. It can also be a snack or an appetizer and can be added to sauces, soups, pastries, and many other dishes.

There are thousands of varieties of cheese, ranging from mild to mature in flavor, and low- to high-fat in composition. Cheese can be made from the milk of cows, sheep, goats, and other animals. There are a variety of cheeses like whole milk cheese, low-fat or reduced-fat cheese, fresh cheese, aged or mature cheese, processed cheese, and non-dairy cheese.

Cheese may be rich in various nutrients but is a calorie-dense food, high in fat, it is also usually loaded with sodium, which can be an issue for people with high blood pressure and contains no fiber, and eating a diet containing very high amounts of dairy may cause constipation.