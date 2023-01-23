The Health Benefits of Including Spinach in Your Diet

Spinach is one of the favourite vegetables of the winter season. The green and leafy vegetable is quite versatile and can be used for various recipes like parathas, puris, soups, dals, curries, and daily vegetable recipes. Every Indian household will have spinach in at least one meal of the day and a constant reason for children to nag.

But if only children knew the benefits of eating spinach. But for the mothers- there are plenty of spinach recipes to try so that children can enjoy the benefits and taste of the seasonal vegetable.

Spinach is a superstar green and leafy vegetable with low calories and lots of nutrients that are good for your body in several ways. You can add it to smoothies or chilled salad, eat them after steaming or sautéing it as a side dish. You can even blend it into baked goods, like brownies.

Spinach has several health benefits due to its high vitamins and antioxidant content that protects us from chronic diseases, promoting brain, cardiovascular, and eye health. Let's know about the benefits in detail.