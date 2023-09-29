Bone Health: 7 Common Habits That Can Weaken Your Bones

Bone health goes for a toss as we age and become old but eating a healthy diet and leading a healthy life is extremely important in preventing debilitating conditions like fractures and osteoporosis, especially for women.

Bone density is at its best when you are in your 20s, but after that your body begins to lose bone mass, making your bones weaker and more susceptible to damage. There is nothing we can do to prevent the decreasing bone density but we can definitely make a few lifestyle choices that do not accelerate bone loss and muscle damage. Here are a few common habits that damage bone health.