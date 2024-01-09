6 Health Benefits Of Magnesium For Men and Women

Magnesium is one of the seven essential minerals that the body needs in significant amounts to function and maintain good health. While most people understand the value of certain vitamins and other supplements, magnesium is frequently overlooked by consumers as an important nutrient. It does deserve consideration as magnesium deficiency causes real health problems. Magnesium helps to regulate and facilitate many essential bodily functions. Magnesium is involved in more than 300 different enzyme activities that help to regulate biochemical reactions in our body. Even though magnesium plays an important role in so many different functions, it is not usually looked at in routine bloodwork. The body does not produce magnesium so it must come from outside sources, either from the food you eat or dietary supplements.
1. Helps strengthen bones
Magnesium plays a key role in bone health. It is estimated that about 60% of magnesium in the body is found in the bones. Magnesium helps to increase bone density and reduces the risk of fractures. A study has also previously linked increased magnesium intake with increased overall bone mineral density. In addition, people with the lowest magnesium levels in the blood have a three times greater risk of fracture compared to those with the highest levels.
2. Helps ease constipation
Certain forms of magnesium have been used to help relieve constipation and promote more regular bowel movements. Magnesium-based laxatives such as milk of magnesia or magnesium citrate are used to ease constipation and promote regularity. They work by drawing water into the intestines and helping to soften hard stool and make it easier to pass. Additionally, supplementing with magnesium oxide for 28 days improves the frequency of bowel movements and increases the quality of life in people with chronic constipation.
3. Improves mental health
Optimal magnesium is critical for mental health. Magnesium deficiency is said to cause a slew of symptoms, which include mild anxiety and nervousness. In addition, because magnesium is involved in regulating the body’s stress response, it is believed that magnesium deficiency increases the susceptibility to stress, which further contributes to depression. Low magnesium levels are also associated with other conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.
4. Assists with sleep regulation
Magnesium levels are associated with sleep quality according to several studies. It is believed that magnesium deficiency alters the sleep-wake cycle, leading to symptoms of insomnia. In addition, the increased magnesium intake improves sleep quality and reduces the risk of short sleep duration. Magnesium deficiency is also associated with a higher risk of excessive daytime sleepiness in older adults.
5. Provide relief from migraine headaches
Magnesium is involved in maintaining the health of the nervous system, a deficiency of it can cause neurological complications, including migraine. An inadequate intake of magnesium leads to a greater risk of migraine headaches. Research says that 400 to 500 milligrams of magnesium reduces migraine headaches and magnesium oxide is the most recommended form for treating migraines. In conclusion, injecting magnesium intravenously reduces migraine attacks within 15 to 45 minutes.
6. Helps Manage Diabetes
Magnesium deficiency increases diabetes and research shows that for every 100 milligram per day decrease in magnesium intake, there is a 15% increased risk of diabetes. Magnesium supplementation also proves to be beneficial for managing type 2 diabetes. This is because it could play a role in regulating insulin, the hormone responsible for transporting sugar from the bloodstream to the cells helping maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Magnesium supplementation improves blood sugar in people with diabetes while also enhancing insulin sensitivity, enabling the body to use insulin more efficiently to help regulate blood sugar levels.
