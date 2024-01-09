6 Health Benefits Of Magnesium For Men and Women

1. Helps strengthen bones

Magnesium plays a key role in bone health. It is estimated that about 60% of magnesium in the body is found in the bones. Magnesium helps to increase bone density and reduces the risk of fractures. A study has also previously linked increased magnesium intake with increased overall bone mineral density. In addition, people with the lowest magnesium levels in the blood have a three times greater risk of fracture compared to those with the highest levels.

2. Helps ease constipation

Certain forms of magnesium have been used to help relieve constipation and promote more regular bowel movements. Magnesium-based laxatives such as milk of magnesia or magnesium citrate are used to ease constipation and promote regularity. They work by drawing water into the intestines and helping to soften hard stool and make it easier to pass. Additionally, supplementing with magnesium oxide for 28 days improves the frequency of bowel movements and increases the quality of life in people with chronic constipation.

3. Improves mental health

Optimal magnesium is critical for mental health. Magnesium deficiency is said to cause a slew of symptoms, which include mild anxiety and nervousness. In addition, because magnesium is involved in regulating the body’s stress response, it is believed that magnesium deficiency increases the susceptibility to stress, which further contributes to depression. Low magnesium levels are also associated with other conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.