7 Impressive Health Benefits Of Eggs

Eggs are considered superfoods and have various health benefits that are not possessed by many foods. They are nutrient-dense and are a staple in the diet of people who are athletes or into muscle building. Eggs are rich in protein, selenium, vitamins, etc. It has a bit of every nutrient your body needs to function. It is also rich in cholesterol but nothing to worry about as research proves it does not negatively affect the body. Let's have a look at other health benefits of eggs.
What Are 7 Health Benefits Of Eggs?
1. Eggs help increase high-density lipoprotein levels also known as good cholesterol and because of this reason eggs have been found to have little to no effect on heart disease risk. It has low-density lipoprotein which is the bad cholesterol that puts the heart health at risk.
2. Egg yolks contain vitamin D. People with mild or moderate vitamin D deficiency are recommended to eat eggs. Two eggs provide 82% of the daily intake of vitamin D, which plays an important role in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. It is essential for the maintenance of healthy bones and teeth. Vitamin D also aids in promoting healthy muscle function and immune system maintenance.
3. Eggs are relatively low in calories and are a rich source of quality protein, hence helping with weight management. Consuming eggs helps in increasing levels of a hormone that helps you feel satisfied after eating, keeping energy levels higher, and boosting metabolic activity. Consuming eggs can also help reduce variations in glucose levels, which have lasting benefits in regulating eating patterns.
4. Eggs are a rich source of choline. This makes eggs a highly effective and simple means of meeting daily nutritional intake. Choline is an important nutrient that is made in the liver and is essential for the normal functioning of cells. It also plays an influential role in brain and spinal cord development during pregnancy, and cognitive development in infants and also helps to reduce cognitive decline in the elderly.
5. Eggs are a source of Omega-3 fatty acids, a type of polyunsaturated fatty acids. They play an important role in regulating the cell membranes' work and help keep the heart, brain, and eyes healthy. Oily fish is also the best-known source of omega-3s but for people who avoid or don't eat fish, eggs particularly become a useful source of these healthy types of fats.
6. Eggs contain a range of vitamins and minerals like vitamin A, vitamin E, and selenium which all act as important antioxidants in supporting eye health, and retina function and helping counteract degenerative vision as you age. Eggs are rich in the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. Both of these antioxidants play a protective role in reducing the risk of eye diseases, like cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.
7. Eggs are a digestible source of excellent quality protein and essential vitamins and minerals, making them an ideal dietary inclusion for older people. Eggs are a simple means to increase nutrient intake for older people and help to reduce the risk of a wide range of deficiencies and conditions. They also contain a significant amount of leucine, an amino acid that is important for ongoing muscle support, and choline, which is important for brain function.
