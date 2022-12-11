Trevor Noah Quits The Daily Show: A Look at His Mostly Funny Bits About India

Trevor Noah said farewell to the Daily Show after spending seven years as host on Thursday, 8 December in a fashion typical to the South African Comedian - with jokes about Kanye West, the Covid-19 pandemic and the 2016 United States presidential election.

He expressed gratitude both to viewers ands particularly to the Black women who shaped him. “I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” Noah told his studio audience.

In a video shared by the show’s Twitter account, Trevor reflected on his journey, his vision and obstacles the show faced, and eventually overcame with the love and support of his audience.