At 3.2 Degrees, It's a Battle of Survival For The Homeless in Cold Delhi Winters

"My family makes bidis back home in Bengal and manages, I have nothing to contribute for but a broken leg," he said. What about the time before the accident?

Bhagwat said, "The pandemic has put a stop to normal inflow of earnings."

"I have not eaten anything the whole day as I haven't earned anything today at the mandir," he explained as he took cigarettes from a friend to calm his hungry stomach.

Now when things were coming back to normal he is unable to work. The Omicron question has no response from Bhagwat because there is really no glimmer of hope with another impending lockdown.