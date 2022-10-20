UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns, Leadership Vote To Take Place Next Week

Truss' announcement, outside 10 Downing Street, follows the near-full evaporation of her political authority, a few weeks after her proposed economic reforms were met with immense criticism.

Truss’ statement came shortly after she met Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, her deputy PM, Thérèse Coffey, and the party chair, Jake Berry.

Truss said that she entered office with “a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit”.