UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Resigns, Leadership Vote To Take Place Next Week
United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss tendered her resignation on Thursday, 20 October, after spending just 45 days in office.
Truss will be the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.
Truss' announcement, outside 10 Downing Street, follows the near-full evaporation of her political authority, a few weeks after her proposed economic reforms were met with immense criticism.
Truss’ statement came shortly after she met Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, her deputy PM, Thérèse Coffey, and the party chair, Jake Berry.
Truss said that she entered office with “a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit”.
“This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on behalf to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen.”Liz Truss
“I recognise that, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party,” she said.
Truss said she would remain as prime minister until a successor is chosen.
Increasing Calls for Truss' Resignation
Sir Charles Walker on Monday, had became the fifth Tory MP asking Truss's resignation, saying that her "position is untenable."
"She [Truss] has put colleagues, the country, through a huge amount of unnecessary pain and upset and worry. We don't need a disruptor in No 10. We need a uniter."Walker told Sky News.
The situation can only be remedied with a new prime minister, he added.
Angela Richardson, another Tory MP, had told The Telegraph that it would be "better for the party and for the country to have a change in leadership at the top."
"Whoever comes up top in the ballot, there should be a coronation. MPs should exercise common sense about that. This is a very pivotal point in time where mucking around is just not in the national interest."Angela Richardson
Jamie Wallis on Sunday had also called for Truss to quit as the UK Prime Minister.
Wallis said Ms Truss had "undermined Britain’s economic credibility and fractured our party irreparably."
“In recent weeks, I have watched as the government has undermined Britain’s economic credibility and fractured our Party irreparably. Enough is enough," sharing his letter, Wallis wrote on Twitter.
“I have written to the prime minister to ask her to stand down as she no longer holds the confidence of this country.”Jamie Wallis, Conservative Party MP
Earlier, veteran MP Crispin Blunt had urged the prime minister to resign "now," The Telegraph reported. Blunt told Channel 4 that “the game is up, and it's now a question as to how the succession is managed."
His call was echoed by Andrew Bridgen, who also went public with his calls for the PM to resign.
"We cannot carry on like this. Our country, its people and our party deserve better."Andrew Bridgentold The Telegraph.
