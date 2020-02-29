Trevor Noah Reacts to Delhi Violence and Trump-Modi Meet
The Daily Show anchor and comedian Trevor Noah reacted to the official state meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a clip posted on the show’s official Instagram handle, Noah can be seen taking a dig at Trump when he mispronounced India as “idiot”. He also called Trump “gullible” for believing Modi when he said that he has nothing to do with the violence taking place in New Delhi. The clip also explained New Delhi’s communal violence in a nutshell.
Neighborhoods in North East Delhi have seen massive violence over the last few days. Scores of netizens have tweeted about police, central and state government’s abdication, as swift action was not taken. Clashes occurred between those protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those who were in support of it, and violence escalated from these clashes. This violence intersected with Trump’s state visit.
The clip explains that Modi assured Trump of India’s religious freedom and that he was not guilty of the religious violence unfolding in New Delhi’s suburbs. Noah said “anytime a world leader says they are not guilty of something, Trump just believes it.”
The Daily Show as been following and reporting the official meeting between the state leaders and had earlier uploaded two clips on their Instagram page about it. An explainer of the meeting and the other one was a compilation of Trump trying to pronounce words and phrases in Hindi as he addressed the crowd that had gathered in Ahemdabad’s Motera Stadium who had gathered there to welcome him and Melania Trump.