As UK Economy Spirals Under Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak Earns an ‘I Told You So’

Following the announcement, the pound collapsed and the London stock market, Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE), also called Footsie, went into free fall.

Kwarteng was later forced to reverse part of the tax cuts, announcing that the government would not go ahead with the abolition the 45 percent top tax rate for high earners. The 45 percent tax rate was to be abolished from 6 April 2023, according to Truss-Kwarteng's "Growth Plan."

While some hoped that the consequences would also be reversed to some extent, the damage was already done.