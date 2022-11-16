US Midterms: Will Joe Biden's Victory Cost Donald Trump His Chance As President?

Proof came from many contests, including Pennsylvania where Democrats gained a Senate seat in a closely-watched election between John Fetterman—a Democrat who suffered a stroke during the campaign, and Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor. Fetterman won despite the obvious after-effects of the stroke.

Several key candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump lost, including a couple of high-profile contenders who fashioned their campaigns along Trumpian lines. One of the few major Trump-endorsed candidates to win was JD Vance, who won a Senate seat from Ohio but only after he had distanced himself from the former president’s more extreme positions.

And to Trump’s chagrin, the main Republican star was a man who is a rival for the 2024 presidential nomination. Governor Ron DeSantis won his re-election in Florida handily, solidifying his position and weakening Trump’s. DeSantis could be the heir to the MAGA or Make America Great Again movement of die-hard Trump supporters.