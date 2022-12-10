You Did it Your Way: Hasan Minhaj, Others on Trevor Noah Exiting The Daily Show

"I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience," he said in the hour-long episode. "No, I always think it's good; that's how comedy is good enough", the comedian said, adding that he never takes the audience for granted.

The 38-year-old then went on to give a special shout-out to Black women. "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas.”

“People are like, ‘Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'” he said before crediting his mom, grandmother, aunts and "all these Black women in my life" for their impact on his life.

"I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women because unlike everybody else, Black women can't afford to f--- around and find out," Noah added.