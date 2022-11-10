'Mukundan Unni Associates' to 'Yashoda': South Films You Can Watch This Weekend

Rorschach, a Malayalam film starring Mammootty, will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar from 11 November.

The psychological thriller is directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The film, also starring Sharafudheen, Asif Ali, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, and Grace Antony, among others, was released theatrically on 7 October and it opened to predominantly positive reviews.