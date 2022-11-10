'Mukundan Unni Associates' to 'Yashoda': South Films You Can Watch This Weekend
Here is a comprehensive list of films from the South you can watch this weekend.
If you are struggling to keep up with the latest releases in theaters and on OTT platforms, here’s a quick look at South Indian films that you can watch over the weekend.
Yashoda
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be back on the big screen after two years with her latest pan-Indian flick Yashoda. The film also features Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. It will release in five languages including Hindi and Telugu on 11 November.
Rorschach
Rorschach, a Malayalam film starring Mammootty, will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar from 11 November.
The psychological thriller is directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul. The film, also starring Sharafudheen, Asif Ali, Jagadish, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, and Grace Antony, among others, was released theatrically on 7 October and it opened to predominantly positive reviews.
Mukundan Unni Associates
Vineeth Srinivasan, the filmmaker behind the Malayalam hit Hridayam -starring Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadharshan - is the lead actor in Mukundan Unni Associates. The film is directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and has a theatrical release on 11 November.
Iravin Nizhal
Iravin Nizhal, starring Parthiban, who also directed the film, is the world's first non-linear single-shot film. The theatrical version was released on 15 July, and the psychological thriller will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting 11 November.
Parole
Dwarakh Raja's upcoming action crime drama Parole will revolve around the emotional bonding between a mother and her two sons.
Set in North Chennai, the trailer featured Vijay Sethupathi’s voiceover narration. This Tamil film releases in theaters on 11 November.
Guru Shishyaru
Guru Shishyaru is a Kannada sports drama directed by Jadesh K Hampi and starring Sharan and Nishvika Naidu in the lead roles. The story is about the turn of events in the life of a sports teacher who initially joined the school just for an experience letter but slowly grows fond of his job and students over a period of time. The film is all set to stream on Zee5 starting on 11 November.
Gila Island
Starring Indrans, Kailash, and others, Gila Island is a Malayalam flick that is themed around a murder mystery. Directed by Manu Krishna, this thriller releases in theaters on 11 November.
Raana
An aspiring police officer gets framed as a murderer; what happens next is the story of Raana. The NandaKishore-directed film, starring Shreyas Manju and Reeshma Nanaiah, hits theaters on 11 November.
Dilpasand
The Kannada film Dilpasand is a romantic entertainer directed by Shivatejass. Featuring Darling Krishna, Nishvika Naidu, and Megha Shetty in the lead roles, the film hits theaters on 11 November.
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam
Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, the Telugu action thriller directed by A.R. Mohan, is one of the most anticipated projects of actor Allari Naresh costarring Kayal Anandhi. The film is produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Hasya Movies and hits theaters on 11 November.
Madhi
What happens when Abhi is forced to separate from her love, Madhu? Starring Sriram Nimmala and Richa Joshi, the film is directed by Naga Dhanush and produced by Ramkishan. PVR Raja has composed the music. Madhi is a Telugu film releasing in theaters on 11 November.
Yellow Gangs
Yellow Gangs is centered around the criminal world where a drug deal goes wrong. Starring Archana Kottige, Dev Devaiah, and Bala Rajwadi, the Kannada film is directed by Ravindra Parameshwarappa. It hits theaters on 11 November.
