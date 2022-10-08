‘Rorschach’ Review: Mammootty Steals the Show in This Suspense Thriller

‘Rorschach’ in medical terms, is a psychological test that is used to assess a person’s personality traits from their interpretation of an inkblot.

Now consider, the Mammootty-starrer titled the same is the inkblot. What is your perception of the film? How does it make you feel? I think your answer depends on what your characteristics are and how you process your emotions as well.

The story of Rorschach unfolds in a rustic rural backdrop revolving around a foreign-returned Luke Antony (Mammootty). He is in a village which is clouded in mystery, with a mission and is determined to accomplish it.