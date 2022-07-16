‘Iravin Nizhal’ Review: Parthiban Shines Better as Actor-Director Than Writer

Iravin Nizhal has its own share of misses. It is extremely important for the audience to stay indulged in the story, for them to not get lost wondering what was happening.

While swear words and regressive portrayals can be shrugged off as the characterisation of Nandhu who is shown as a sinner, there are places where he is making a change to become better, however, he still utters certain archaic and problematic statements.

Parthiban’s take on rape and rape-related pregnancies are quite sceptical in a way. For instance, there is a scene where Premakumari (Varalakshmi Sarathkumar) explains how traumatic it can feel to nurture the fetus of a rapist. A few scenes later, Nandhu jokes that he raped his wife to make her pregnant. Ironically, the story is about Nandhu who claims to have suffered from being born as an illegitimate child and has experienced sexual abuse himself.

However, AR Rahman’s music is the biggest backbone of the film. ‘Kannethire’ adds soul to an otherwise lifeless protagonist and ‘Kaayam’ in the background score will haunt you for days to come.

Director and the actor in Parthiban outperform the writer in him, in this brilliantly shot but not so engaging Iravin Nizhal.