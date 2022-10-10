ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Mammooty's Rorschach?

Tune in to listen to my full review of Rorschach and find out, Do I Like It?

The story of Rorschach unfolds in a rustic rural backdrop revolving around a foreign-returned Luke Antony (Mammootty). If you stick along with patience, Rorschach lets you experience the joy of connecting the dots at your own terms.

Director Nissam Basheer uses confined spaces brilliantly. For instance, Luke’s half-constructed horror house or be it his haunted mind, you just feel engrossed into the Rorschach world.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

