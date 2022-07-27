Five Reasons Why You Must Watch Fahadh Faasil’s 'Malayankunju'

From the national award winning actor Suriya to Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan fame Maari Selvaraj, the industry is in awe of Fahadh Faasil’s latest release Malayankunju. They have taken to Twitter to shower their appreciation for the film.

This survival drama revolves around a casteist and hot-headed man, who is trapped under the ground due to a landslide and his journey to self-realisation and redemption.

If I were to give you five reasons on why you should watch this gem of a film, it would all be Fahadh Faasil. But the unfair world will call me a biased Fahadh fan. So, let's take a look at the four other reasons.