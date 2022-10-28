ADVERTISEMENT

Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Plays A Surrogate Mother In New Thriller

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Yashoda' is all set release on 11 November

The first trailer of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda is out. The film showcases Samantha pulling some sick punches as she fights for her survival as she attempting to resolve the problems she finds herself embroiled in. The film is due in cinemas on 11 November.

The film shows Samantha in the titular role as she gets involved in problems surrounding the issues of commercial surrogacy. The actor turns action-hero for the film at hand. Although not much is known about the plot in question Samantha is said to uncover the mysteries of the problems surrounding surrogacy.

The film is directed by Hari–Harish. The film was shot in Telugu and Tamil. The film’s trailer has also been released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Yashoda also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh and Sampath Raj.

