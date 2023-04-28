'I Kind of Shut Down': Priyanka Chopra on Daughter Malti Marie's Birth

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming TV series Citadel, recently opened up about her personal life and the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie.
Priyanka and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy. However, she was born premature and stayed in the NICU for about 100 days before she could be taken home.
Talking about her daughter's birth, Priyanka shared on the Today Show, "This is another really amazing example of strength that my husband has. I kind of...like shut down; I didn’t know how to react. I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever. I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test. I realised very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone, that we’ve got her."
"You know your child is alive because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on," Priyanka added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. Besides the Russo Brothers' Citadel, the actor will also be seen in Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
