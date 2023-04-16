ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Concert Night in London Ft. Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share pictures from their pre-concert photo shoot.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie recently joined Nick Jonas for his concert in London. The couple was also joined by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. Taking to Instagram, both Priyanka and Nick dropped some stunning photos from their pre-concert photo shoot and also shared a glimpse of little Malti Marie's first soundcheck at the backstage.

Here, take a look:

Also Read

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics From Malti's Easter Celebrations

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics From Malti's Easter Celebrations

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas   Malti Marie 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×