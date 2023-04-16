ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Concert Night in London Ft. Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share pictures from their pre-concert photo shoot.
Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie recently joined Nick Jonas for his concert in London. The couple was also joined by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra. Taking to Instagram, both Priyanka and Nick dropped some stunning photos from their pre-concert photo shoot and also shared a glimpse of little Malti Marie's first soundcheck at the backstage.
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie
