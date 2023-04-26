Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Attend Met Gala 2023 In 'Special' Look

Journalist Marc Malkin, who is associated with Variety, met Priyanka and tweeted on Wednesday, "Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."

Anna Wintour is the annual host of the Met Gala. Celebrities from all across the globe will walk the red carpet by keeping this year's theme in mind - a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy promoting her new show Citadel, which is all set to drop on Amazon Prime on 28 April.

Take a look at one of her red carpet-looks from the promotional events: