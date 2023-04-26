Priyanka Chopra Confirms She Will Attend Met Gala 2023 In 'Special' Look

Actor Priyanka Chopra is all set attend Met Gala 2023. The Citadel actor has previously graced the annual fashion event as well. Moreover, as per reports, Alia Bhatt will also be joining her this year. The Darlings actor is attending the prestigious event for the first time.
Journalist Marc Malkin, who is associated with Variety, met Priyanka and tweeted on Wednesday, "Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."
Anna Wintour is the annual host of the Met Gala. Celebrities from all across the globe will walk the red carpet by keeping this year's theme in mind - a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld.
Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy promoting her new show Citadel, which is all set to drop on Amazon Prime on 28 April.
Take a look at one of her red carpet-looks from the promotional events:
On the work front, Priyanka has several other upcoming projects lined up including It's All Coming Back To Me. An action-thriller Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
The Met Gala will be held on Monday, 1 May 2023.
