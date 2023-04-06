ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently came to Mumbai to attend the NMACC event and also promote her show Citadel.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple with her daughter Malti Marie on 6 April. She took to her social media account to post some pictures from her outing. And a video of her at the temple has also been circulating on the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video circulated on the internet, we can see Priyanka offering her prayers and a tika is put on the forehead of her and her daughter. Nick Jonas who was spotted at the Kalina airport last week was not seen at the temple. In the now-viral video, the actor is seen wearing a light green salwar suit, and Malti is seen in a white dress. 

The global superstar was seen at the NMACC event and she was also seen at the Mumbai premiere of her latest show. The Bajorao Mastani actor is currently gearing up for the release of her Amazon Prime show Citadel. She recently announced that she will star in an action film called Heads of State co-starring Idris Alba and John Cena. Other than that, the actor will be seen in the Bollywood film Je Le Zaraa.

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra Joins Idris Elba-John Cena in Action Film 'Heads of State'

Priyanka Chopra Joins Idris Elba-John Cena in Action Film 'Heads of State'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Priyanka Chopra   Malti Marie 

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×