In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Pics From Malti's Easter Celebrations
Priyanka Chopra also visited India with her daughter Malti Marie earlier this month.
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie from Easter on Sunday, 9 April 2023. The Bajirao Mastani actor shared some pictures from their holiday as they both twinned in similar outfits. And more importantly, Priyanka's daughter celebrated her first Easter ever.
Take a look here:
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Malti Marie
