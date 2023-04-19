ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Cannot Stop Obsessing Over Priyanka Chopra At 'Citadel' Premiere

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star alongside Richard Madden in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Citadel’.

Fans of Priyanka Chopra have a lot to look forward to, with the actor and global icon starring in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming espionage thriller series, Citadel.

Ahead of the show’s release on 28 April, the creators organised a global premiere on 18 April in London. 

Pictures of Priyanka Chopra attending the event alongside husband Nick Jonas are making the rounds on social media, with netizens showering the actor with praise and support.

Besides expressing their anticipation for the series, fans have also been smitten by Priyanka Chopra’s ensemble.

The actor stepped out in a striking red off-shoulder corseted gown.

Sharing pictures of her in the attire, a Twitter user wrote, “oh priyanka chopra is breathtaking“

A fan also shared old pictures of Priyanka in a salwar-kameez with the tweet, “I miss priyanka chopra in bollywood <3”

Check out how others reacted here:

Pics: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden & Varun Dhawan at Citadel Global Premiere

