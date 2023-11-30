Telangana Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Can KCR Manage To Pull off a Hat-Trick?

Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: As voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded across 119 seats, the exit polls predictions for the state by various pollsters is set to trickle-in by 6 PM on Thursday, 30 November.

Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana began across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November

All eyes are on the high-stakes battle between K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS, a 'resurgent' Congress, a struggling BJP and AIMIM.

The campaign witnessed accusations and counter accusations, challenges and denials by the top leaders from across parties. Welfare schemes introduced by the government are likely to play an important role in the elections.

Here are the big questions: Will KCR fight the anti-incumbency wave and script history to return to power for a third consecutive term, or will it cede ground to a rejuvenated Congress? Can Owaisi's AIMIM play a spoilsport?

Here are LIVE updates on the predictions by CVoter, India Today-Axis My India, and News24-Today's Chanakya.

Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.