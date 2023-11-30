Telangana Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Can KCR Manage To Pull off a Hat-Trick?

Telangana Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: As voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana concluded across 119 seats, the exit polls predictions for the state by various pollsters is set to trickle-in by 6 PM on Thursday, 30 November.
Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana began across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November
All eyes are on the high-stakes battle between K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS, a 'resurgent' Congress, a struggling BJP and AIMIM.
The campaign witnessed accusations and counter accusations, challenges and denials by the top leaders from across parties. Welfare schemes introduced by the government are likely to play an important role in the elections.
Here are the big questions: Will KCR fight the anti-incumbency wave and script history to return to power for a third consecutive term, or will it cede ground to a rejuvenated Congress? Can Owaisi's AIMIM play a spoilsport?
Here are LIVE updates on the predictions by CVoter, India Today-Axis My India, and News24-Today's Chanakya.
A voter turnout of 51.89 percent has been recorded in Telangana as of 3 pm, the Election Commission said.
In 2018, BRS swept the elections by winning 88 seats. While Congress won win 19 seats, AIMIM bagged seven seats, TDP secured two seats and BJP won one seat.
The campaigns witnessed leading lights of the Congress and BJP led by Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi respectively.
Key seats to watch out for: K Chandrasekhar Rao's Gajwel/Kamareddy,
KT Rama Rao's Sircilla, T Harish Rao's Siddipet, Eatala Rajender's Huzurabad/Gajwel, Revanth Reddy's Kodangal/Kamareddy, T Raja Singh's Goshamahal, Akbaruddin Owaisi's Chandrayangutta, Mohammad Azharuddin's Jubilee Hills and Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Karimnagar
As voting for the 119-seat Telangana Assembly concluded on 30 November, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are facing a strong challenge from a 'resurgent' Congress.
While welfare schemes are going to be a key point for the incumbent BRS government, a 'resurgent' Congress, buoyed by its success in Karnataka, is trying to pitch for maarpu (change) in the state.
Here are 10 key constituencies to watch out for:
Gajewel (KCR vs Eatala Rajender)
Kamareddy (KCR vs A Revanth Reddy)
Sircilla (KT Rama Rao vs KK Mahender Reddy)
Siddipet (T Harish Rao vs Poojala Harikrishna)
Kodangal (A Revanth Reddy vs Narender Reddy)
Goshamahal (T Raja Singh vs Nand Kishor Bilal Vyas)
Nampally (Mohammed Majid Hussain vs Feroz Khan)
Jubilee Hills (Mohammad Azharuddin vs Maganti Gopinath vs Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin)
Chandrayangutta (Akbaruddin Owaisi vs B Nagesh (Naresh)
Karimnagar (Sanjay Kumar vs Gangula Kamalakar)
Telangana Elections 2023: Who Won The Elections In 2018?
In 2018, K Chandrasekhar Rao's BRS (then the Telangana Rashtra Samithi) emerged as the winner of the Telangana elections with 88 seats. KCR had then become the chief minister of the state for the second consecutive term.
While the Congress party had won 19 seats, the BJP secured only one seat.
Telangana Elections: What Are Exit Polls?
Telangana's final round of Assembly elections will end today, November 30 and the exit poll results will be made public. The exit poll results for five states-- Telangana, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh-- will be released after 6:30 PM through various media outlets via their social media platforms and YouTube channels.
But what are exit polls?
An exit poll is a tool that is useful to predict the results. It includes the expression of voters' sentiments through exit polls or surveys that further help forecast the outcome of the vote or the final result.
For the exit polls, data from voters in different areas and constituencies are collected outside of polling booths. It also includes surveys or opinion polls by different media houses prior to elections.
Opinion polls or surveys are conducted before the voting while exit polls or surveys are conducted afterwards. Post-election surveys are known as exit polls and they give an idea of the intentions of voters. The primary aim of the exit surveys is to ascertain voter preferences based on which each of these organizations subsequently releases these exit polls.