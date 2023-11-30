Telangana Exit Polls Predict Congress Comeback, BRS Loss: Key Questions Answered

KCR's BRS – which won 88 seats in 2018 and 63 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls – is aiming for a hat-trick in Telangana, which is not a common phenomenon in the Telugu states. But anti-incumbency is evident, with unemployment among youth and welfare schemes like Dalit Bandhu and double-bedroom houses being bones of contention.

As the anti-incumbency votes are expected to either go to the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), let's look at who has the edge here.

The Congress was near-destroyed in the 2018 elections after the BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) caused most of its MLAs to join the party. It was pushed to third place in subsequent by-elections and municipal elections, which coincided with the rise of the BJP.