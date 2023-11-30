Madhya Pradesh Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Will Shivraj Make a Historic Comeback?

MP Exit Poll Results 2023 Live Updates: As voting for the Assembly elections across five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram — concludes on Thursday, 30 November, all eyes are now on the exit poll predictions by various pollsters that will be announced shortly.
The MP Assembly polls recorded a voter turnout of 77.15 percent on 17 November, close to 1.5 percent higher than 2018, the last time polls were conducted.
The central state witnessed a contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, helmed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and the Indian National Congress, with the former hoping to retain the state which it gained by toppling Kamal Nath's government following several defections back in 2020.
In 2018, the Congress obtained 114 seats out of 230 and garnered support from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and independent MLAs to form the government.
The government faced a collapse when 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and joined the BJP.
The key seats to watch out for are former CM Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s Dimani, Churhat, state Home Minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra’s Datia, CM Shivraj’s Budhni and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's Indore 1.
Polling agency CVoter earlier predicted a close contest between the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh.
Despite Tribal Outreach, Why Is BJP Struggling in Madhya Pradesh's Adivasi Belt?
In Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district, a gust of celebrations marked the lives of most of the Adivasi or tribal farmers in November last year.
The Panchayat (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act or PESA that had been passed in the parliament back in 1996 was finally being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. “We had been waiting for this for 26 years, so it felt great to know that it is finally a reality,” says Kamlesh Kharte, an Adivasi farmer in Bomnali village of Barwani district.
This combined with the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led-BJP government’s move of renaming railway stations and universities after tribal icons, inaugurating memorials in honor of tribal leaders who served as freedom fighters, and making it a point to hat-tip the state’s tribal culture at every opportunity, gave the Adivasi farmers much to celebrate. “It felt like our voice was now being heard and valued,” Kharte says.
But Kharte’s happiness was short-lived. He and many around him soon realised that much of this was merely symbolic.
Click here to read the full ground investigation.
In Three Years, Nearly 2 Lakh Women Went Missing In Madhya Pradesh. Here's Why
Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of missing women and children in the country with more than 2 lakh women going missing in MP between 2019-202. The Quint's Fatima Khan traveled through the tribal districts of MP to explore and answer the following:
Why did 2 lakh women go missing from Madhya Pradesh between 2019-2021?
Why did 24 girls (under 18) go missing every single day in MP in 2022?
Who are these women and where are they going?
Click here to read the full ground investigation.
All 230 Seats Are Hotly Contested, But These 6 Stand Out
In the early leg of the elections, the BJP lagged due to anti-incumbency against four-term Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, allegations of corruption, and the issue of unemployment, among others. The Congress, on the other hand, looked stable with its two stalwarts – former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Congress President and former chief minister Kamal Nath – joining hands early on.
However, the BJP, as per political analysts, "stabilised itself" as Chouhan, who was being sidelined by the central leaders to counter the anti-incumbency sentiment, announced the cash transfer scheme – the Ladli Behna Yojana.
For both the parties, all 230 seats are hot and tough, but a few constituencies stand out. What are these – and why the contest will be closely watched? The Quint breaks down here.
The BJP is Divided. But How Has Congress Party's Campaign Fared?
After the polling that took place on 17 November, as the fate of 230 candidates in MP remains sealed in electronic voting machines, the Congress hopes to form the government again in MP.
Pitched against a faction-ridden BJP, the Congress – with relatively less manpower and resources at hand – has been able to manage a good election campaign, given all the work that the party has put in to meet organisational challenges.
Senior journalist Deshdeep Saxena, in his piece, explored the Congress' campaign in Madhya Pradesh. Tap here for the full story.
