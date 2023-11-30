Rajasthan Exit Poll LIVE Updates: Will BJP Take the Predicted Lead Over Gehlot?

Rajasthan Exit Poll Results Live: As voting concludes in five states, all eyes are now on the exit polls predictions which will reveal the possible result in the high-stakes election of the 199-constituencies in Rajasthan.

The Quint is getting you real-time updates of exit poll results from ABP-CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia and News24-Today's Chanakya.

Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.

Contrary to expectations, the BJP has not projected a chief ministerial face.

While chief minister Ashok Gehlot is confident that Congress will get a clear majority in these Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been warning the Congress of an anti-incumbent undercurrent.