Rajasthan Exit Poll LIVE Updates: Will BJP Take the Predicted Lead Over Gehlot?

As voting concludes in five states, all eyes are now on the exit polls predictions which will reveal the possible result in the high-stakes election of the 199-constituencies in Rajasthan.
The Quint is getting you real-time updates of exit poll results from ABP-CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia and News24-Today's Chanakya.
Also, follow LIVE updates of exit poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.
Contrary to expectations, the BJP has not projected a chief ministerial face.
While chief minister Ashok Gehlot is confident that Congress will get a clear majority in these Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been warning the Congress of an anti-incumbent undercurrent.
Rajasthan witnessed a total voter turnout of 74.5% on 25 November.
In the 2018 polls, Congress won 100 seats, while the BJP won 73.
Forty-four out of 199 assembly seats in Rajasthan (22%) have consistently voted out the ruling party in the last three elections.
Key candidates of the Congress include Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and chief of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee Govind Singh Dotasra.
Key candidates of the BJP include former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, sitting MLA Satish Poonia, Lok Sabha MP Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore, and Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena.
'Cong Will Form the Govt Despite Exit Poll Results': Gehlot
"Congress will form the government in Rajasthan irrespective of what the Exit polls say. There is no anti-incumbency against us and even BJP voters would say that the CM did not leave any stone unturned in working for the people. Along with that, Congress will win in all five states," said CM Ashok Gehlot, reported ANI.
ECI's Notice on Revised Exit Poll Timings
The Election Commission of India posted a notice on X, stating that the exit polls results will be posted 5:30 pm onwards today.
'If Congress Loses...': Why Gig Workers Act May Not Help Ashok Gehlot in Polls
Ahead of Assembly elections, the Rajasthan Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023 came out which was seen as one of its kind step towards social security to the gig workers associated with app-based platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, UrbanCompany, Ola, Uber, and others, while putting the financial onus on the aggregators.
But with several hiccups, hurdles, and the delay in its implementation, will the Act benefit Gehlot?
The Quint spoke to several stakeholders involved in making the Act a reality and scores of gig workers in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Election: Why Does the Government Oscillate Between BJP and Congress?
In this piece published on The Quint, Surbhi Bharadwaj and Ishaan Bansal classify Rajasthan's constituencies into three categories based on voting outcomes in the 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections.
It reads, "33 of 200 (16.5%) of seats are ‘strongholds’ for the BJP and the Congress, i.e. these parties have successively won these seats in the last three elections. The BJP has a significantly higher number of strongholds with 28 seats, while the Congress has run a hattrick in only 5 constituencies since 2008."
