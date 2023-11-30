Mizoram Exit Poll Results Update: Will Zoramthanga Return to Power As CM Again?

Mizoram Election Exit Poll Result 2023 Latest Updates: As voting for Assembly elections concludes across five states with voters in Telangana having polled their ballots on Thursday, 30 November, all eyes are now set on exit poll predictions.
Mizoram is witnessing a tight contest between the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The Quint brings you exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, and News24-Today's Chanakya to give you a better clarity of the 40 constituencies of Mizoram.
Mizoram recorded 77.04 percent polling in the assembly elections held on 7 November.
Mizoram went to polls to elect representatives for 40 seats. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) eligible voters, across 1,276 polling stations, will decide the fate of 174 candidates.
Chief Minister Zoramthanga's party formed the state government in the previous elections held in November 2018, after winning 26 seats in the 40-seat state Assembly.
The ZPM and Congress secured eight and five seats each, respectively.
Who Are The Key Players?
The key candidates of MNF include Zoramthanga, the current Chief Minister of Mizoram, who secured 42.9 percent votes in the 2018 elections, Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, among others. ZPM founder Lalduhoma is contesting from Serchhip.
The key candidates of Congress includes state Congress chief Lalsawta, Lalrindika Ralte, and Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, among others. BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting from the Dampa constituency, a key seat for the saffron party and the only one seat that the party won in 2018.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)