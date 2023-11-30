Mizoram Exit Poll Results Update: Will Zoramthanga Return to Power As CM Again?

Mizoram Election Exit Poll Result 2023 Latest Updates: As voting for Assembly elections concludes across five states with voters in Telangana having polled their ballots on Thursday, 30 November, all eyes are now set on exit poll predictions.

Mizoram is witnessing a tight contest between the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Quint brings you exit polls data from CVoter, India Today-Axis MyIndia, and News24-Today's Chanakya to give you a better clarity of the 40 constituencies of Mizoram.

Mizoram recorded 77.04 percent polling in the assembly elections held on 7 November.