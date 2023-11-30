Telangana Voting LIVE Updates: Voting Begins Across 119 Seats; KCR Eyes 3rd Term

Telangana Assembly Elections Voting LIVE Updates: Voting for the Assembly elections in Telangana began across 119 seats on Thursday, 30 November, with the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and the Congress in a neck-and-neck fight.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to make inroads in the state, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is also in the fray.
According to opinion polls so far, the Congress is expected to give a tough fight to K Chandrashekar Rao's decade-long stint as the chief minister.
KCR is contesting from two seats – Gajwel and Kamareddy.
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including KCR and his minister-son KT Rama Rao.
BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapu Rao have been fielded by the saffron party.
Key leaders from the Congress in the fray include Revanth Reddy contesting from Kodangal and Kamareddy, and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin contesting from Jubilee Hills.
AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi is contesting from Chandrayangutta.
In 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats while the Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. The BJP won only one seat.
'Vote for Party, Don't Get Lured by Liquor': G Kishan Reddy
After casting his vote, Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy told news agency ANI, "People should exercise their right to vote. I appeal to the public to fulfil their responsibility. I want to tell the public that today is the chance to choose your government. People should look at the candidate or party, not be lured by liquor and other things ."
He added, "We don't need MLAs from other parties. We will form the government on our own in the state. We will get majority in Telangana."
Mohammad Azharuddin casts his vote in Hyderabad
Former cricketer and Congress Jubilee Hills MLA candidate Mohammad Azharuddin casts his vote in Hyderabad.
WATCH: Actor Allu Arjun Casts His Vote in Hyderabad
Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad, watch: