'We'll Get You Bail' – Message to Those Who Commit Hate Crimes Against Muslims

While the bulldozer demolitions claim to be targeting illegal constructions, most homes and shops that have been bulldozed in BJP ruled states, have belonged to Muslims. The message again is clear – the law of the land may now be used unequally to target Muslims. 'Apni jagah samjho, aur sambhal ke raho' (Understand your place, and fall in line).

It is also no surprise that two days before 15th August, a group of extreme right-wing sadhus shared their version of a Constitution for a so-called Hindu Rashtra. Nobody gave them the right to represent crores of secular Hindus, but still there it was. And the key feature of this Constitution was – no voting rights for Muslims or Christians.