Locking Up Journalists for Doing Their Jobs Sends Clear Message – Pange Mat Lo!

In early July she was stopped at the Delhi airport from travelling to France for a photo exhibition, despite having a valid visa. She was given no reason.

Should Sanna point her camera only at Kashmir’s apples, shikaras, and snow?

Being a journalist in Jammu and Kashmir is a huge challenge, caught in the crossfire of militants, security forces, and politicians of all hues.

Journalists Aasif Sultan since 2018, and Fahad Shah and Sajad Gul since early 2022, are in jail because the administration was not happy with their reporting.

In each case just when bail was granted or was imminent, they were charged under the draconian Public Safety Act, which makes bail almost impossible. In comparison, Sanna has been lucky. No jail, sirf France jaana cancel.