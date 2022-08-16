Police Deployed in Karnataka's Udupi To Protect ‘Jai Hindu Rashtra’ Banner

Security has been tightened around a banner that has been put up at a prominent location in Karnataka’s Udupi district, it displays a picture of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Subhash Chandra Bose with the words 'Jai Hindu Rashtra,' reported The News Minute on Tuesday, 16 August.

The banner was also printed with a phrase in Kannada meaning “freedom was not alms given by the British for non-violence.”

The banner further read, “On this 75th Independence day, let us remember the revolutionary leaders Veer Savarkar and Subhash Chandra Bose who defeated the British with a revolutionary struggle and freed the country from their misrule.”