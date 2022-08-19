Indian Govt’s Rohingya Flip-Flop: When Policy Becomes a Tool for Politics

On Wednesday, in a surprising series of tweets, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced what he called a “landmark” decision to shift “all Rohingya refugees” to EWS (Economically Weaker Section) flats in the Bakkarwala area in Delhi. He further revealed that the refugees will be provided “basic amenities”, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) identity cards, and “round-the-clock Delhi Police protection”.

Puri went on to declare that “India respects [and] follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 [and] provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed.” This is a noteworthy assertion, given that India has not yet ratified the 1951 Convention and is, thus, not legally bound to follow it. It also seemed like a volte-face on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government’s hostile stance on Rohingya refugees.