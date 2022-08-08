'If Indira Could Be Killed, Then...': Owaisi's 'Shooter' Continues To Threaten

While Sachin showed no sign of remorse, he instead gave a warning to Owaisi; a threat shrouded in a history lesson.

“I want to give him a message. Look, one should not have arrogance that no one can do any harm to them. He (Owaisi) should have knowledge of our history. Our former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi...they were very powerful people, had a lot of security. But when it’s time for you to meet God, there is no one who can save you,” Sachin said.

Sachin was motivated to shoot at Owaisi because, he said, the leader had “hurt Hindu sentiments.”

But despite being repeatedly asked which statement of Owaisi was offensive to Hindu religious sentiments, Sachin didn’t give a straight reply. He then said that this isn’t just about religion, he will also not tolerate any “disrespectful language against Modi ji and Yogi ji.”

“In politics, if he (Owaisi) is speaking against Modi ji or Yogi ji or BJP...that is fine. But even that should be in respectable boundaries. For Modi ji or Yogi ji, he can’t use disrespectful language. Sure, do your politics. But after all, they (Modi and Yogi) don’t have a family of their own. They are fighting for us. It's not as if they are working for their personal family. They are fighting for us. So we will not tolerate insulting words for them either,” he said.

Owaisi, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad, has been a staunch critic of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.