Bilkis Bano Case: 5 From BJP in 10-Member Panel That Backed Convicts' Release

The advisory committee that backed the release and remission of the 11 convicts of the 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape was replete with links to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The now 10-member committee, headed by Godhra Collector and District Magistrate Sujal Mayatra, which "unamiously" decided to push for the remission, included two current BJP legislators, besides three other members of the saffron party.

Commenting on the composition of the panel, veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted on Thursday, 18 August:

"Was this a neutral, non-partisan panel of experts in criminology and penology?"