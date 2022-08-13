Kolkata Lecturer 'Made To Quit' Over Instagram Pics: Sexism & Hypocrisy Exposed

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… it really needs to have its patriarchal and sexist head examined.

St Xavier’s University (SXU), Kolkata, had a choice – to be proud of employing an Assistant Professor of English who had studied at St Xavier’s College and Jadavpur University, and had a PhD from two European universities or be embarrassed by two pictures of her in a swimsuit.

Sadly, it seems St Xavier’s University chose to be embarrassed. It seems they chose to be sexist and regressive, instead of standing by their colleague. Instead of helping her find out how her privately posted social media pictures were dubiously made public, it seems they chose to protect their own reputation, even if that left the lecturer jobless and fighting a lone battle for justice.