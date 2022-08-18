‘They Are Sanskari Brahmins’: BJP MLA Who Backed Releasing Bilkis Bano’s Rapists

BJP MLA from Godhra, CK Raulji, has kicked up a controversy with his remarks on the remission and release of 11 individuals who were convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Speaking to the news portal Mojo Story, Raulji said he did not know whether the convicts had committed the crime and added that the convicts were Brahmins, and therefore had good sanskar.