Kanhaiya Lal’s Killing Is a New Low in India’s Battle Against Hate Crime

Yeh Jo India Hai Na, it is shaken and shocked by the horrible beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. It was a pre-meditated killing, committed in cold blood, filmed, and then shared on social media so that it could strike fear and terror in those who saw it or heard of it.

It is a new low in India’s battle against hate crime and hate speech – a battle that India is losing right now, unless we all resolve to fight hate in the way that it should be dealt with, without fear or favor, with zero tolerance for all forms of hate.

The Quint and most other news media outlets have correctly chosen not to show the video, as it would be triggering and would just fan more hate, which was the intention of the two killers. Also, many members of civil society have condemned the killings and appealed that we do not succumb to further hate and violence.