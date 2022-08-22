Release of Bilks Bano Rape Convicts Has Failed Indian Women: Vrinda Grover

The Gujarat government's decision to release 11 men convicted for the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano, and the murder of 13 members of her family, is nothing but "abuse and misuse" of the executive power, said prominent lawyer Vrinda Grover, adding that the order has let down the women of India – especially Muslim women.

In an interview with The Quint, Grover, who has worked with survivors and victims of sexual abuse, said that with this order, the government has sent out a message that the State will not stand up for crimes committed against Muslim women.

She added that the rape against Bano can be considered independent India's "most heinous of crimes."