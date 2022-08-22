In Bilkis Bano's Village Randhikpur, Convicts' Release Reopens Wounds of 2002

“We haven't visited that village in 18 years. Kabhi mann nahi kiya aur na hi himmat hui. I don’t think Bilkis would want to go back even if the convicts were still in prison. We’ve horrid memories of that village,” said 45-year-old Yakub Rasool.

The village that Rasool, who is Bilkis Bano’s husband, spoke to The Quint about is Randhikpur – a nondescript village with a population of around 3,500 people, located 128 km away from Vadodara in Gujarat.