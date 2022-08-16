MP: Muslim Activist, Who Criticised Khargone Bulldozer Drive, Arrested Under NSA
Madhya Pradesh police on Monday, 15 August, arrested Muslim Activist Zaid Pathan, who has been a strong critic of the demolition of Muslim properties in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone, under the the draconian National Security Act (NSA).
Following the violence reported during Ram Navami processions in Khargone, the local administration had taken to razing buildings and shops, most of which reportedly belonged to financially marginalised Muslim families. As many as 80 people had been arrested.
Indore Collector Manish Singh said that Pathan was arrested for allegedly disturbing "communal harmony, posting objectionable posts on social media, and disturbing communal harmony."
The case against Pathan was registered at Banganga Police Station in Indore and Khargone Police Station.
'Witch Hunt Must Stop': Activists Condemn Arrest
Meanwhile, several rights activists took to Twitter to condemn Pathan's arrest and demanded his immediate release.
"Zaid Pathan was being targeted ever since he stood against the illegal demolition of properties belonging to Muslims, by the authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone," said United Against Hate activist Nadeem Khan.
"He was detained and booked under NSA, this morning, as this nation celebrated its 75th year of Independence," he added.
Further, Muslim activist Aasif Mujtaba demanded that this witch hunting be stopped.
"A prominent social leader, frontline warrior during the Covid times and human rights Activist #ZaidPathan has been arrested under fictitious charges in the draconian NSA on the Independence Day in Madhya Pradesh. This witch hunting must stop," he said on Twitter.
