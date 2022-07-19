‘Our Home Wasn’t Built in a Day but Got Razed in 1’: MP's ‘Bulldozer Raj’ Victim

“My name is Haseena and my house was bulldozed by the government... they have destroyed everything," said Haseena Fakru, whose house, which was built under the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY) of the central government, was demolished in Khargone, MP.

Haseena's house was razed down a day after communal clashes broke out in the region on 10 April.