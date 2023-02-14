Trump's Frenemy With Roots in Punjab: Nikki Haley Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

But Hayley’s service to Trump as the US ambassador to the United Nations does not imply that she is a ‘Trump-oholic.’ The 51-year-old has flip-flopped when it comes to the former president; she has been critical of Trump as well as taken a few leaves out of his book over the last few years.

In 2021, she told the Associated Press that she “would not run if President Trump ran," but then she evidently changed her mind, telling Fox News that she may become part of a “new generational change."

Only a few have managed to navigate the loud, turbulent politics of Trump’s career, especially recently, like Nikki Haley. We explore Haley’s life while navigating her hot-and-cold relationship with Donald Trump.