Charged for 'Coordinated' Attack on US Capitol Hill, Who Are the Proud Boys?

The group's founder said that the existence of the group was necessary as society did not permit men to be proud of Western culture. So much so that it has publicly declared that it is an all-male organisation for "western chauvinists."

A number of women have also pledged support to the group, which has rapidly grown in popularity since its formation during Trump's tenure.

The group's modus operandi includes street violence, gang assaults, and rioting as well as organising public rallies and protests. A number of their members have also been charged and convicted for violent crimes.