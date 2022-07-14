Joe Biden in Israel: Can Palestinians Really Hope for a Policy Shift?

US President Joe Biden is on a visit to Israel as part of his first Middle East tour since assuming office. The visit will also take him to the occupied West Bank.

Biden will also travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to attend a regional Arab summit along with leaders from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

Statements from White House officials suggest that Biden’s trip, which comes after almost 18 months, has the following goals: