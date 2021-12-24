'Right Time': Full Text of Harbhajan Singh's Emotional Farewell Speech
Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from cricket on 24 December, 2021.
Veteran off spinner and one of India’s best bowlers, Harbhajan Singh, has called time on his professional career. He signed off with an emotional speech on his Youtube channel, thanking his teammates, contemporaries and his family for their contribution in his career.
Here is the full text of Harbhajan Singh's full farewell address:
From the streets of Jalandar to Team India's Turbanator, my journey for the last 25 years has been beyond amazing. There has been no greater motivation for me than the one I felt every time I walked on the field wearing the Indian jersey. But there comes a time in your life when you have to make some tough decisions and walk ahead in life. I have been wanting to make an announcement for a few years now and waited for the right time, hence today I am announcing my retirement from all forms of cricket, although on a mental level I had already taken a retirement long back but couldn't announce it.
Even though I was not playing active cricket for a while, my commitment to Kolkata Knight Riders made me stay with them for IPL season, but it was during this time that I finally made up my mind about retirement.
Just like every other cricketer, I wanted to announce my retirement in the Indian Jersey, but it seems as though fate had other plans.
I have always been committed to giving 100% to all the teams I've played in and that they finish on top, whether it’s the Indian team or Punjab team or even any IPL Team, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, KKR or even Essex.
The only reason why I have been able to accomplish success for so many years is because of the blessings of my guru, Sant Harcharan Singh. He gave a direction to my life, and all the things that I have learned from him will help me grow further. My father Sardar Sardev Singh Plaha and my mother Avtar Kaur Plaha have worked really hard to give wings to my dreams and it's because of that I could play international cricket. I only pray to God that I get the same parents after my rebirth. My sisters also hold a fair share of account on my success as it is because of their generous prayers that I have been able to achieve so much happiness in my life. Nothing that I do for them is ever going to be enough. I regret not being able to spend time with you and not being there during Raksha Bandhan but I'm going to make sure that I never give you the chance to complain about it. You are my rockstars, my sisters, I love you and you are the pillars of my family. To My wife Geeta, all I want to say is that your love completes me and thank you for being there with me in this journey. You've seen me at my best and my worst. And now I finally have ample time to be with you and not give you any chance to complain. Hinaya Heer and Jovan Veer, both of you are my Life and when the two of you grow older, I hope you see all that I have achieved in Cricket. I am glad that I have time to finally see the two of you grow old and spend lots of time with you.
Talking about my Cricket career, my first-ever happiness came from my hat-trick at Calcutta that made me the first Indian to do so in Test Cricket. I bagged 32 wickets in the series against Australia and that is still a record. Then the win at the T20 world cup in 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cup win are my most prized moments and has given me some unforgettable memories that I will cherish my entire life. During my journey, I've got the support of so many people, many of them became my friends and some, my family.
From U-14 to India Seniors and then all my teammates and rivals in IPL, I would like to thank you. Moreover, I would also thank all the coaches, groundsman, umpires, media and every person who has motivated and pushed me forward to achieve success in my life. All my fans that have prayed for me when I was representing Team India on field, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.
I extend gratitude and thank BCCI president Sourav Ganguly; secretary Jay Shah and all the other members at the BCCI who have kept up the tradition of encouraging players to grow. I also thank my state association, Punjab Cricket Association, MP Panda sir, IAS Bindra sir, you will always hold a special place in my heart.
Cricket has always been a very important part of my life and will continue to remain so. I've been part of the Indian cricket for a very long time and I would want to make sure that I can keep on providing my services to the Indian cricket in the upcoming years. I don’t know what future holds, but whoever I am today is because of cricket and I would love to help Indian cricket in whichever way I can.
With new challenges, I march forward to begin another chapter in my life. Keep showering me with your love and faith as your Turbanator is ready to face all the challenges.
Thank you, Jai Hind and Jai Bharat
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.