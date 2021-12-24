'Right Time': Full Text of Harbhajan Singh's Emotional Farewell Speech

Just like every other cricketer, I wanted to announce my retirement in the Indian Jersey, but it seems as though fate had other plans.

I have always been committed to giving 100% to all the teams I've played in and that they finish on top, whether it’s the Indian team or Punjab team or even any IPL Team, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, KKR or even Essex.

The only reason why I have been able to accomplish success for so many years is because of the blessings of my guru, Sant Harcharan Singh. He gave a direction to my life, and all the things that I have learned from him will help me grow further. My father Sardar Sardev Singh Plaha and my mother Avtar Kaur Plaha have worked really hard to give wings to my dreams and it's because of that I could play international cricket. I only pray to God that I get the same parents after my rebirth. My sisters also hold a fair share of account on my success as it is because of their generous prayers that I have been able to achieve so much happiness in my life. Nothing that I do for them is ever going to be enough. I regret not being able to spend time with you and not being there during Raksha Bandhan but I'm going to make sure that I never give you the chance to complain about it. You are my rockstars, my sisters, I love you and you are the pillars of my family. To My wife Geeta, all I want to say is that your love completes me and thank you for being there with me in this journey. You've seen me at my best and my worst. And now I finally have ample time to be with you and not give you any chance to complain. Hinaya Heer and Jovan Veer, both of you are my Life and when the two of you grow older, I hope you see all that I have achieved in Cricket. I am glad that I have time to finally see the two of you grow old and spend lots of time with you.

Talking about my Cricket career, my first-ever happiness came from my hat-trick at Calcutta that made me the first Indian to do so in Test Cricket. I bagged 32 wickets in the series against Australia and that is still a record. Then the win at the T20 world cup in 2007 and 2011 ODI World Cup win are my most prized moments and has given me some unforgettable memories that I will cherish my entire life. During my journey, I've got the support of so many people, many of them became my friends and some, my family.