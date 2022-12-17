Why Did India Abstain From Voting Iran Out of UN Body Despite Hijab Protests?

'Morality in international affairs usually takes a backseat," geopolitics expert Lt General Kamal Davar (retd) said on India's abstention from voting Iran out of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

The resolution, which was sponsored by Iran's arch-rival, the United States (US), on 14 December over the former's brutal crackdown on anti-hijab protesters was passed after 29 countries voted for it.

This comes at a time when the Ebrahim Raisi-led Iranian government is in the eye of a global storm, as widespread agitations have gripped the country over the murder of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September, allegedly by the draconian morality police.